Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha
Friday nights on #MSW are reserved for legends and they don’t come much bigger than Naas Botha.
The now 64-year-old may have only played 28 times for South Africa between 1980 and 1992, but during that short-lived international career, the prolific No.10 amassed 312 points in the green and gold.
In a wide-ranging interview with Robert Marawa, Botha touched on several aspects about the game, from his playing career, to the state of the sport in South Africa at the moment.
The former Blue Bulls pivot also revealed that rugby was suprisingly, not his preferred sport growing up.
I would have loved to be a pro sportsman and the sport I thought I would get opportunities in was baseball. I played for SA in two European tours when I was at under-16 level.Naas Botha, former Springbok fly-half.
But Botha made the switch to rugby and said admitted that playing for the Springboks wasn’t necessarily the goal.
I was very fortunate to have the chance to represent South Africa and I played with some of the best rugby players in the world during my playing days.Naas Botha, former Springbok fly-half.
The Currie Cup was the pinnacle but at the moment it is not at the level it should be, but we are part of the URC and European Championship so there is growth in other competitions.Naas Botha, former Springbok fly-half.
Botha also believes that rugby is too complicated and is not the global game that it should be.
He believes the sport needs an overhaul in order to compete against a global sport like soccer.
I would like to see some structures change because certain things don't work and I would love to see new things because we are in a new era. Rugby should be a global game and unfortunately at the moment it’s not.Naas Botha, former Springbok fly-half.
Soccer simplified the rules to appeal to everyone where rugby has too many laws that are always changing and sometimes the players aren’t responsible for a poor game. It's the way the laws are interpreted in the different competitions and different countries.Naas Botha, former Springbok fly-half.
We need to simplify the game and make it more attractive to the masses. Sometimes I don’t know what we are trying to do with rugby.Naas Botha, former Springbok fly-half.
Watch the full interview in the video below:
This article first appeared on 947 : Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3037915_rugby-ball-on-the-playing-field-.html?vti=nhn5vgaz8dgl03qa16-1-27
More from Sport
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday
John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.Read More
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records
The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event.Read More
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.Read More
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow
It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.Read More
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare
The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.Read More
Ghana footballer Christian Atsu rescued from earthquake rubble 26 hours later
The Ghana international and former Newcastle forward was rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.Read More
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup
South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup which starts on Friday.Read More
‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar
The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it.Read More
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules
The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.Read More