Western Cape water projects on track





Water scarcity remains one of South Africa's most pressing challenges.

Improving the country's water infrastructure is crucial, particularly in the context of climate change.

Scientists have predicted that the Western Cape will become hotter and drier, with more extreme flooding and droughts in future.

To mitigate against this, the Department of Water and Sanitation is investing in several water infrastructure projects.

These long term projects will see the upgrade of dams, boreholes, water purification plants and wastewater plants.

This week, Minister Senzo Mchunu undertook a working visit to areas such as Hessequa and Rawson in Breede Valley in the Western Cape, to oversee the development.

The visit included the Napier wastewater treatment works.

The Napier wastewater treatment works is long overdue as the area had reached its peak in terms of ensuring that the Napier is providing hydronic treatment of water into that community. It had delayed some development in the community and completing it will unlock housing opportunities in the Cape Agulhas. Wisane Mavasa, Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson

Despite overcoming the worst drought in 2018, some parts of the Western Cape remain at risk of running out of water.

It's hoped the newly revamped Brandvlei canal feeder will alleviate possible water shortages.

R20 million was spent to raise the 4km long canal wall with 30cm.

This allows for an additional 33 million cubic meter water storage in the dam.

The Napier Wastewater Treatment Works Photo: @DWS_RSA

The Brandvlei canal dam is currently supplying about 24, 000 hectares of farms in that area. The raising of that canal wall is going to add another 4400 hectares of land which will receive water from that canal. It will augment and unlock opportunities for the agro-business sector. Wisane Mavasa, Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson

Businesses have shown excitement as they've believe businesses are going to grow. They've seen water security to areas from that canal, which were previously excluded. Wisane Mavasa, Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson

