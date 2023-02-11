Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
A local non-profit organisation is giving visually impaired people a glimmer of hope.
Eyes2Eyes is working to fund the sight restoration of visually impaired and blind communities in South Africa.
To raise funds to cover the cost of medical procedures, the NPO is hosting a musical event at the D'aria Winery in Durbanville on Saturday 11 February.
The line up includes the award-winning Tygerberg Children's Choir, Heidelberg Chamber Orchestra and the Outeniqua Jazz band.
Funds raised will be used to give young children with preventable cornea blindness a chance at sight.
The cornea is the front window of the eye and is responsible for 70% of the eyes focusing power. With cornea diseases like keratoconus, when that front window is damaged, blindness occurs. In the Western Cape, we have a high incidence of keratoconus and at the moment, these patients are not receiving the treatment they need in public health.Amanda Seccombe, Eyes2Eyes director
Eyes2Eyes was formed in 2020 after Seccombe's own journey with losing her vision.
This experience made her understand the complexities of navigating life with preventable blindness.
Many people don't have the means to care that can give them back their vision. We have children as young as 11, 12 and 14 sitting on our waiting list. The impact of that is that they can't see the board in school and they can't play because they can't see. They're very marginalized in communities. For adults, they cannot work because of their sight loss. And yet, there is a solution to give their sight back.Amanda Seccombe, Eyes2Eyes director
Tickets are available on www.quicket.co.za and cost R165.
Children under 13 enter free.
Gates open at 17h00 and the concert starts at 18h30.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121813360_front-view-of-blind-mixed-race-schoolboy-reading-a-braille-book-at-desk-in-a-classroom-at-elementary.html?vti=mzqdax6p6551tzvc4u-1-1
