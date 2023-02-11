Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend





Make wooden hearts for Valentine’s Day

Music4Sight fundraising concert

Maynardville - A Midsummer Night's Dream

Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels

Just a reminder that it’s Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

Don’t forget or else…

If you’re the handy type, why not head down to Hopefield.

There’s a family fun workshop taking place this morning where you can make a wooden heart for your loved one.

For more information contact Henri Viljoen on 082 380 0603.

It's a time when a parent and child can connect and do something fun. They also learn a skill while having fun and they get to take what they have created home to show their friends. Henri Viljoen, instructor at Hopefield Workshop Projects

The idea behind the Hopefield Workshop Project is to teach people life skills. Henri Viljoen, instructor at Hopefield Workshop Projects

A Music4Sight fundraising concert will be taking place at D’Aria Winery in Durbanville tonight.

The funds raised at this event will go towards giving young patients in the Western Cape with preventable corneal blindness the gift of sight.

The Heydeburg Chamber Orchestra, the Tygerberg Children's Choir and the Outeniqua Jazz Band will be providing the entertainment for the evening.

In the Western Cape, we have a high prevalence of incidence of Keratoconus. At the moment in public health, these patients are not receiving the type of treatment or intervention that they need. Amanda Seccombe, Eyes2 Eyes Foundation director

Keratoconus occurs when the cornea thins and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape - this causes blurred vision and may cause sensitivity to light and glare.

For many people, they simply don't have the funds and access to care that can give them back their vision. Amanda Seccombe, Eyes2 Eyes Foundation director

The concert starts at 18h30 and the gates will be open from 17h00.

The entry fee for adults is R165, youth 13 to 18 years pay R110 and children under 13 enter for free.

Please note the venue is cash free.

Ballet, opera, orchestral music, you name it and Maynardville’s got it.

This weekend they are staging a traditional Shakespearean play - A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The production forms part of the Maynardville Open Air Theatre Festival.

The festival was started in 1956 by Cecelia Sonnenberg and Rene Ahrenson who staged the very first Shakespeare play at Maynardville.

The corner stone of this festival is an annual Shakespeare play that gets performed outdoors under the stars as the sun sets" Jaco van Rensburg, Maynardville co-owner

Tickets are available via Quicket.

For more information, you can visit the Maynardville website.

