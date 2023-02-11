Megan Taplin gets the head seat at the "Table"
Megan Taplin has a trail of career achievements at the South African National Parks (SANParks) and now she climbs her highest peak yet, as new park manager for Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).
SANParks made the announcement recently and Taplin now takes up the mantle to ensure the conservation of the iconic mountain park.
She brings with her a wealth of experience and good leadership, having worked in the conservation sector for the past 22 years.
Managing a World Heritage site and the New 7th Wonder of the World is no easy feat.
But she's up for the challenge.
Table Mountain is different to others because its complex. It's an open access park and we have so many people that want to use the park. Our core mandate is biodiversity conservation but we also need to make sure people support the park so we can secure it for the future.Megan Taplin, Table Mountain National Park new manager
With the Cape metropole surrounded by the national park, there are other complexities such as visitor safety and the tourism infrastructure.
Table Mountain is symbolic of the Mother City and for Capetonians, there is a real sense of ownership of this landmark.
It's great to have so many people passionate about the mountain. That brings opportunities for collaboration. My big task is to engage with people who really want to help and to hear what their concerns are and do it together. We can't do it all by ourselves.Megan Taplin, Table Mountain National Park new manager
Table Mountain's significance has gained international status as a World Heritage Site because of its unique vegetation and shape.
It's not just for Cape Town and South Africa, it's for the people of the world. It's one of the new Seven Wonders of the World and that makes it a great tourist attraction. This is great for the local and national economy.Megan Taplin, Table Mountain National Park new manager
