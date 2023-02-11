'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
- AKA was shot and killed in Durban on Friday night
- The 35-year-old was in Ethekwini to perform
Rapper AKA. Picture: Instagram
Siyabonga Metane, better known as Slikour, has paid tribute to the late AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.
The music industry and South Africa are still in disbelief following the news of AKA’s death.
Supa Mega was shot and killed in Durban on Friday night.
The motive surrounding the shooting is unknown.
He always wanted to do it greater. Sometimes he would do it at his own expense.Slikour, rapper
He always wanted to give his best. He cared about what he was putting out.Slikour, rapper
Sometimes we misunderstood him, but he really wanted to leave a dent in the culture.Slikour, rapper
This article first appeared on 702 : 'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
