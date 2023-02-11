Tech needs girls now!





Ensure equal access to digital learning opportunities and that more women and girls enter the technological and digital space.

That's the call by an organisation called TechnoGirl Trust, on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Saturday 11 February.

TechnoGirl has enabled 15 019 girls to complete a structured programme and, on average, 75% of the beneficiaries advance to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

It's an innovative project for girls and young women from quantile 1-3 schools are earmarked to become beneficiaries of the programme.

The programme was established in 2014 to encourage young girls to take up these career fields.

Even those who take up these careers do not necessarily practice and even when they go into the field, they do not last because of the environment. So we established this programme to expose girls from Grade 9 to mathematics and to pursure careers in science, technology, engineering and maths. Staff Sithole, CEO of TechnoGirl Trust

We did this through partnerships with the private sector. And those companies will provide mentors with experience to guide these learners and when they do applications for post schooling institutions. Staff Sithole, CEO of TechnoGirl Trust

TechnogirlZA Photo: Facebook

For those who decide not to pursue tertiary education, the organisation has programmes focused on digital skills, using artificial intelligence.

That is the next emerging digital economy and we're now preparing them to participate and accept economic opportunities. Staff Sithole, CEO of TechnoGirl Trust

