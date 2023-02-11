Did you know? Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease
- Congenital heart defects are the leading cause of infant illness and death
- One in every 100 babies born will have some sort of congenital heart defect
- Only 1 in ten children globally has access to the care they need
Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Awareness Week is observed annually from 7 - 14 February.
The aim is to bring attention to a condition that affects nearly 1 in 100 babies born every year.
CHD is one of the most common congenital heart defects that children are born with - with something having occurred while the mother is still pregnant during the developmental stages of the heart.Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist
It's a time to recognize children born with cardiac irregularities and highlight the treatments and advancements that have allowed these babies to survive and thrive.
Technology has advanced so much that even while the mother is still pregnant, the baby can be diagnosed, and that helps with the planning of what to do when the child is born.Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist
Every 5 minutes, ten children are born with CHD, with one in four of those needing surgery in their first year of life.
The survival rate is good. More than 80 percent should reach adulthood.Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist
This is one of the conditions that transcends all socio-economic statuses.Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist
If you want to play your part, remember to wear red this CHD awareness week.
This article first appeared on 702 : Did you know? Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease
Source : Pixabay.com
