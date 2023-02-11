Did you know? Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tech needs girls now! To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the CEO of TechnoGirl Trust, Staff Sit... 11 February 2023 10:06 AM
Megan Taplin gets the head seat at the "Table" Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Megan Taplin, the new manager of Table Mountain National Park. 11 February 2023 9:33 AM
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project. 11 February 2023 6:54 AM
View all Local
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
View all Politics
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
View all Business
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to y... 11 February 2023 11:31 AM
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA. 11 February 2023 9:26 AM
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Abongile Nzelenzele talks about things to do in and around the Western Cape. 11 February 2023 7:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen... 10 February 2023 6:13 PM
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 10 February 2023 2:55 PM
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
View all Sport
ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florid... 11 February 2023 5:02 AM
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks. 10 February 2023 12:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist? 10 February 2023 10:44 AM
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total... 10 February 2023 5:14 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Did you know? Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease

11 February 2023 11:14 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Congenital Heart Disease

Ray White spoke to Paediatric Cardiologist & Secretary of The Paediatric Cardiac Society of South Africa, Dr Mamaila Lebea, about the disease.
  • Congenital heart defects are the leading cause of infant illness and death
  • One in every 100 babies born will have some sort of congenital heart defect
  • Only 1 in ten children globally has access to the care they need
Local and international experts have gathered in Cape Town to find ways to improve the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic heart disease. Picture: Liesl Zühlke
Local and international experts have gathered in Cape Town to find ways to improve the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic heart disease. Picture: Liesl Zühlke

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Awareness Week is observed annually from 7 - 14 February.

The aim is to bring attention to a condition that affects nearly 1 in 100 babies born every year.

CHD is one of the most common congenital heart defects that children are born with - with something having occurred while the mother is still pregnant during the developmental stages of the heart.

Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist

It's a time to recognize children born with cardiac irregularities and highlight the treatments and advancements that have allowed these babies to survive and thrive.

Technology has advanced so much that even while the mother is still pregnant, the baby can be diagnosed, and that helps with the planning of what to do when the child is born.

Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist

Every 5 minutes, ten children are born with CHD, with one in four of those needing surgery in their first year of life.

The survival rate is good. More than 80 percent should reach adulthood.

Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist

This is one of the conditions that transcends all socio-economic statuses.

Dr Mamaila Lebea, Paediatric Cardiologist

If you want to play your part, remember to wear red this CHD awareness week.

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Did you know? Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease




11 February 2023 11:14 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Congenital Heart Disease

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

Practice this mindful tip to achieve your fitness goals

26 January 2023 8:08 AM

Fitness and mind performance coach, Lucas Mthenjane, shares a top secret to achieve fitness goals. Are you already practicing it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langstrup/123rf

[LISTEN] This ONE MINUTE workout is the shortest exercise ever... or is it?

25 January 2023 11:42 AM

Yes, working out can really take one minute (kind of). Our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ideal plank should be held for one minute. Picture: Taco Fleur from Pixabay

Want to keep fit this weekend? Events in Western Cape for every fitness level

20 January 2023 3:41 PM

Looking for something to do this weekend? Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends some fitness events to attend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join #TeamSPCA and 'Run 4 Animals' in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

Join #TeamSPCA and 'Run 4 animals' in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon

20 January 2023 1:56 PM

Combine your love of sport and animals in a purr-fect way by joining the 'Run 4 animals' #SPCA team in the Two Oceans Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Nathan Cowley from Pexels

Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag

18 January 2023 12:34 PM

Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly

11 January 2023 9:53 AM

A registered dietician shares some advice on creating positive sustainable change and improving your diet for the new year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maridav/123rf.com

Take care of your skin this summer, whether white, black or something in-between

12 December 2022 5:35 AM

Take good care of your skin and those of your loved ones this holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peterbraakmann/123rf.com

Even low amounts of alcohol are bad for your heart - research

25 November 2022 1:00 PM

CapeTalk’s John Maytham discusses the health implications of regular alcohol intake with SAMRC's Charles Parry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© romastudio/123rf.com

Public and personal barriers to healthy eating, but it's possible - expert

8 October 2022 2:09 PM

Sunday marks the beginning of National Nutrition Week and the focus this year is on barriers to healthy eating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nordcry/123rf.com

Cape Town Kite Festival is back to raise funds for mental health awareness

2 October 2022 12:57 PM

Whether you're a kite enthusiast or just eager to lend a helping hand where mental health is concerned, the 28th Cape Town Kite Festival is back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed

Entertainment

Mark Pilgrim asks fans not to share fake news reports of his death

Local

ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’

Politics

EWN Highlights

CT mayor concerned about closure of Post Office branches

11 February 2023 1:56 PM

Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Tembisa

11 February 2023 12:48 PM

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA