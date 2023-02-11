A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Children in South Africa are struggling to read.
Never underestimate the power of reading stories to them from a very young age.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Many are not privileged enough to receive proper formal preschool education.
Preschool is an important stage of a child's development.
In this phase, they are taught basic skills like learning to count, the alphabet and reading.
Once they are in the preschool years, we need to understand that reading is not just words on a page, it's about multi-sensory concrete learning.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
The benefits of reading include, an increase in vocabulary, improvement in writing skills and boosting social skills.
Sometimes their visual systems are not strong enough, so they avoid reading.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Parents are also encouraged to assist their children in overcoming this hurdle, by not only reading to them, but also using creative methods to help their child succeed.
You need to test their comprehension skills. Can they derive meaning from it, or are they just reading the words.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1503/wavebreakmediamicro150308122/38145922-cute-little-boy-reading-book-in-the-library.jpg
More from Lifestyle
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele talks about things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.Read More
Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.Read More
Saint Lounge has done it again with Table 1 going for 5 Million rand!
Popular night-life destination, Saint's Lounge posts ridiculous table prices and social media users are reactingRead More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA needs YOUR help to bring an end to dog fighting
The SPCA has gone to Cape Flats communities to help animals with basic care and educate community members about dog fighting.Read More