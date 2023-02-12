Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat Why are dog owners taking their pets for strenuous hikes in sweltering summer temperatures? 12 February 2023 4:58 PM
Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Cape Winelands, Greater Overberg Affected areas include Du Toit's Kloof Pass and the Mitchell's Pass near Ceres. 12 February 2023 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response. 12 February 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
View all Politics
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
View all Business
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success' Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psy... 12 February 2023 12:28 PM
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to y... 11 February 2023 11:31 AM
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA. 11 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen... 10 February 2023 6:13 PM
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 10 February 2023 2:55 PM
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
View all Sport
ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florid... 11 February 2023 5:02 AM
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks. 10 February 2023 12:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 12 February 2023 8:22 AM
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist? 10 February 2023 10:44 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive'

12 February 2023 8:22 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Syria
Earthquake
Gavin Grey
Turkiye
Turkiye earthquake

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from Monday's earthquake has passed 28,000.

The 7.8-magnitude quake decimated whole neighbourhoods in cities in southern Turkey and northern Syria, where millions of refugees already struggle to survive.

Hope of finding many more survivors is fading despite more miraculous rescues being reported.

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram
FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

On Saturday, various rescue groups in southern Turkey reported that their work was being hampered by clashes between unnamed groups.

"There is increasing aggression between factions in Turkey" said a spokesperson for the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit.

RELATED: 'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake

Arriving in southern Turkey, United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffith warned that the death toll could double.

"We haven't really begun to count the number of dead... as we need to get under the rubble."

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

It is estimated that 17 million people in the Turkey-Syria area have been impacted by this disaster and even those that have managed to survive now face incredible cold, a lack of food and water...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

...so really the race is on to try and save the survivors as well as dig out any of those that might still be trapped.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Grey reports that £53 million has been raised in the UK in just over 48 hours to help survivors of the earthquake.

Scroll to the top to listen to the update




12 February 2023 8:22 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Syria
Earthquake
Gavin Grey
Turkiye
Turkiye earthquake

More from World

FILE: Brazilian flag. Picture: ilanwet from Pixabay

Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe

10 February 2023 10:58 AM

The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wax sculpture of Tom Cruise. © czgur/123rf.com

Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May

10 February 2023 10:44 AM

Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Syrian soldiers look on as rescuers use heavy machinery sift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria. Picture: AFP

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

10 February 2023 5:14 AM

Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An acorn woodpecker. Picture: stephmcblack from Pixabay

Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls

9 February 2023 10:42 AM

An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet. © mikemareen/123rf.com

Volodymyr Zelensky asks for fighter jets. UK says 'nothing is off the table'

9 February 2023 9:52 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the UK to appeal for fighter jets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© thainoipho/123rf.com

Is God non-binary? Church of England considers using gender-neutral pronouns

9 February 2023 9:08 AM

Is God a 'They'? The Anglican Church is grappling with God's gender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Flag of Türkiye. Picture: Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake

9 February 2023 4:47 AM

A South African shares his experience of being in Atakya when the earthquake hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

'To get there right now is a mission': search and rescue teams sent to Türkiye

8 February 2023 2:22 PM

Gift of the Givers and the Al Imdaad foundation have sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye to aid devastated cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

noskaphoto/123rf

What goes into a search and rescue operation after an earthquake hits

8 February 2023 5:19 AM

A 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

7 February 2023 6:46 AM

A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media

Local

Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive'

World

Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Cape Winelands, Greater Overberg

Local

EWN Highlights

CT mayor concerned about closure of Post Office branches

11 February 2023 1:56 PM

Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Tembisa

11 February 2023 12:48 PM

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA