Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive'





The death toll in Turkey and Syria from Monday's earthquake has passed 28,000.

The 7.8-magnitude quake decimated whole neighbourhoods in cities in southern Turkey and northern Syria, where millions of refugees already struggle to survive.

Hope of finding many more survivors is fading despite more miraculous rescues being reported.

FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

On Saturday, various rescue groups in southern Turkey reported that their work was being hampered by clashes between unnamed groups.

"There is increasing aggression between factions in Turkey" said a spokesperson for the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit.

RELATED: 'The first thing we all did was pray': SA man who survived the Türkiye quake

Arriving in southern Turkey, United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffith warned that the death toll could double.

"We haven't really begun to count the number of dead... as we need to get under the rubble."

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

It is estimated that 17 million people in the Turkey-Syria area have been impacted by this disaster and even those that have managed to survive now face incredible cold, a lack of food and water... Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

...so really the race is on to try and save the survivors as well as dig out any of those that might still be trapped. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Grey reports that £53 million has been raised in the UK in just over 48 hours to help survivors of the earthquake.

Scroll to the top to listen to the update