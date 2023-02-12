AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
Abongile Nzelenzele gets an update from Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.
- Popular rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.
- Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help the investigation.
Police have launched a manhunt for two gunmen who shot and killed influential rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend in Durban on Friday night.
The 35-year-old star and celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were leaving a restaurant on popular Florida Road in Morningside when the attack happened.
Two gunmen opened fire as the pair were leaving Wish restaurant for their car.
CCTV footage of a gunman approaching Forbes is being shared on social media.
It shows the very last few seconds of his life... It actually shows how the gunman comes up to him at very close range and shoots him... and he collapses...Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Both victims were declared dead at the scene said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.
The motive as yet is unknown, although it is being reported that police are investigating "a person of interest".
[WATCH] Some of @akaworldwide’s family members leaving the crime scene after spending hours inside. His colleagues and team are also here. #akaworldwide @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/02xjWRFS2v' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2023
Netshiunda appealed to the public to come forward with any information which could assist in the investigation.
He said they should contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.
Aside from this tragic incident, it opens up the issue of crime in general in South Africa... the easy access that criminals have to illicit guns, what government is doing about it and where does it leave citizens...Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Brandt's update [skip to 09:09]
