New tech-led Highway Patrol Unit makes an impact: 400 arrests in 4 months
During its first four months in operation, Cape Town's new tech-led Highway Patrol Unit has already made more than 400 arrests.
The Unit kicked into action in October 2022 and and forms part of the Mayoral Priority Programme to make Cape Town safer "by expanding safety resources and technology investments".
The Unit is making its presence felt on main arterial routes, where officers are conducting patrols on a 24-hour basis says the City.
Safety technology investments underpin this success, with dash-cams and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology fitted in their vehicles.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
Our officers can automatically track motorists with outstanding warrants, spot duplicate or cloned license plates, and identify stolen vehicles or those used in a crime.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
The Unit has made 416 arrests and recorded 28 870 offences in the past four months.
56% of the offences were committed by drivers of public transport vehicles.
Interestingly, close to 1 000 cellphones have been confiscated during the period.
It's clear that a technology-based approach to crime-fighting multiplies the effectiveness of officers says the Mayor.
"This unit is a part of the shift towards a 24-hour presence, which we are steadily expanding in key parts of the city."
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/photos/pcb.5940380925998777/5940378739332329
