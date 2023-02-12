[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral





A TikTok video of a group of youngsters spooked by an otter in False Bay has gone viral.

It shows the four boys chilling on a floating jetty when an otter hops on and causes consternation.

Three of the group escape into the water but once they climb up again, the otter returns.

All four then dive into the sea and head for the safety of the rocks, with the creature following in close pursuit.

While it seems the otter might just have wanted to play, keeping a safe distance from sea creatures is a good idea.

The City of Cape Town recently had to warn people not to get close to otters after photos were posted of swimmers virtually cuddling one at the Dalebrook tidal pool.

Earlier this year beachgoers at Clifton witnessed a young seal going after a bather as it returned to the ocean from the beach.

"The otter was clearly enjoying the whole situation" read one comment on the latest TikTok video.

"That poor otter just wanted to play!!!! it was so obvious!!!" said another viewer.

However, it's likely the spooked youngsters' response was indeed the correct one.

The video's racked up 1.3 million views, and counting.

Watch the scene play out below:

