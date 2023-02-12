Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Cape Winelands, Greater Overberg





Multiple fires were reported to be burning in the Cape Winelands District Municipality on Sunday.

The Municipallty's Fire Services were responding with the help of their partners CapeNature and the Winelands Fire Protection Association (FPA).

Firefighters battling a blaze high in the mountains below Hans se Kop in the Overberg. Image posted on Facebook by the Winelands Fire Protection Association

Ground teams are in action and aerial resources have also been deployed.

Affected areas include Du Toit's Kloof Pass and the Mitchell's Pass near Ceres.

In the Greater Overberg Area, an "out of control" wildfire is blazing high in the mountain below Hans se Kop.

The local FPA says significant resources have been deployed.

500 hectares have already burned and the objective is to stop the fire getting into Wesselsgat above the Eikenhof dam.