Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat
The Domestic Animal Rescue Group had to rush t_o _save a dehydrated, senior dog stuck on the mountain above Hout Bay on Sunday.
DARG received the call about the distressed 10-year-old pooch at midday, amid sweltering temperatures.
The organisation reports that it took the team over an hour of hiking in scorching heat, hurrying as they feared they might arrive too late.
Dehydrated and very distressed, the poor dog was unable to walk and the temperature was well over 30°.DARG
Apparently the dog had been without water - when the DARG team arrived the owner was back with his pet after having run down the mountain to fetch water for her.
"Chester had to carry her all the way down on his shoulders."
"There is no doubt she would not have made it had she not been rescued."
DARG had special thanks for its life-saving rescuers and vet Dr Jacquie who helped cool the animal down back in the village, where it was left with "very relieved owners".
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=575704251268136&set=pcb.575704377934790
More from Local
Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Cape Winelands, Greater Overberg
Affected areas include Du Toit's Kloof Pass and the Mitchell's Pass near Ceres.Read More
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral
The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response.Read More
New tech-led Highway Patrol Unit makes an impact: 400 arrests in 4 months
The City of Cape Town says a tech-based approach to fighting crime multiplies the effectiveness of its officers.Read More
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.Read More
Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?
Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.Read More
Tech needs girls now!
To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the CEO of TechnoGirl Trust, Staff Sithole.Read More
Megan Taplin gets the head seat at the "Table"
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Megan Taplin, the new manager of Table Mountain National Park.Read More
Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.Read More
Western Cape water projects on track
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Wisane Mavasa from the Department of Water and Sanitation to discuss water augmentation projects in the Western Cape.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'
Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.Read More
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it
Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.Read More
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA
Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.Read More
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele talks about things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.Read More
Saint Lounge has done it again with Table 1 going for 5 Million rand!
Popular night-life destination, Saint's Lounge posts ridiculous table prices and social media users are reactingRead More
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More