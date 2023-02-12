Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat





DARG had to rush to the rescue of a senior dog stuck on the mountain in sweltering temperatures. Image: DARG on Facebook

The Domestic Animal Rescue Group had to rush t_o _save a dehydrated, senior dog stuck on the mountain above Hout Bay on Sunday.

DARG received the call about the distressed 10-year-old pooch at midday, amid sweltering temperatures.

The organisation reports that it took the team over an hour of hiking in scorching heat, hurrying as they feared they might arrive too late.

Dehydrated and very distressed, the poor dog was unable to walk and the temperature was well over 30°. DARG

Apparently the dog had been without water - when the DARG team arrived the owner was back with his pet after having run down the mountain to fetch water for her.

"Chester had to carry her all the way down on his shoulders."

"There is no doubt she would not have made it had she not been rescued."

DARG had special thanks for its life-saving rescuers and vet Dr Jacquie who helped cool the animal down back in the village, where it was left with "very relieved owners".