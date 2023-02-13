Russian women flock to Argentina to give birth
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 06:45).
Birth tourism is on the rise in Argentina as expecting Russian mothers flock there to give birth so that their children can gain Argentinian citizenship.
Within the past few months, about 5000 women in their final stages of pregnancy have travelled to Argentina.
Gilchrist says that in the past week alone, there were about 33 pregnant women on the same flight.
If you were on that flight, you'd think 'what's going on? Is it a convention?'Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Obtaining an Argentinian passport means that one would be able to travel visa-free to 170 countries, whereas, with a Russian passport, one would only be able to travel to roughly 80 countries, visa-free.
Argentina has fewer strings attached.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
