6000 jobs on the line as Post Office crumbles





Lester Kiewit interviews Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union.

All post offices in Mitchells Plain will soon close down, forcing residents to travel out of their neighbourhoods for postal services.

People in Mitchells Plain will have to travel to either Gatesville, Grassy Park, or Lansdowne to access their state grants.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to social media, addressing residents of Mitchells Plain to discuss his plans going forward to ensure a solution to this problem.

Tshabalala from Communication Workers Union weighs in:

The ones most affected are the "poorest of the poor"

The loss of 6000 jobs not only impacts the workers and their families, but the public that relies on postal services

Mitchells Plain residents are now forced to tap into their grants to fund their transport to and from other areas' post offices

It is a devastating situation. Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union

The cutting of South African Post Office services, particularly to the poor communities, has a huge impact. Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union

