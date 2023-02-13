6000 jobs on the line as Post Office crumbles
Lester Kiewit interviews Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union.
All post offices in Mitchells Plain will soon close down, forcing residents to travel out of their neighbourhoods for postal services.
People in Mitchells Plain will have to travel to either Gatesville, Grassy Park, or Lansdowne to access their state grants.
RELATED: Union rejects SA Post Office plan to retrench 6,000 workers
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to social media, addressing residents of Mitchells Plain to discuss his plans going forward to ensure a solution to this problem.
Tshabalala from Communication Workers Union weighs in:
- The ones most affected are the "poorest of the poor"
- The loss of 6000 jobs not only impacts the workers and their families, but the public that relies on postal services
- Mitchells Plain residents are now forced to tap into their grants to fund their transport to and from other areas' post offices
It is a devastating situation.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union
The cutting of South African Post Office services, particularly to the poor communities, has a huge impact.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
More from Local
Fans, friends gather at crime scene for tribute and prayer session for AKA, Tibz
On Sunday, the group gathered to celebrate the lives of the rapper and his close associate at the site where the pair were shot and declared dead on the scene on Friday night.Read More
Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat
Why are dog owners taking their pets for strenuous hikes in sweltering summer temperatures?Read More
Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Cape Winelands, Greater Overberg
Affected areas include Du Toit's Kloof Pass and the Mitchell's Pass near Ceres.Read More
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral
The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response.Read More
New tech-led Highway Patrol Unit makes an impact: 400 arrests in 4 months
The City of Cape Town says a tech-based approach to fighting crime multiplies the effectiveness of its officers.Read More
AKA murder: Police appeal for information as CCTV clip shared on social media
South Africa is in shock after rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and a friend were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant on Friday night.Read More
Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?
Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.Read More
Tech needs girls now!
To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the CEO of TechnoGirl Trust, Staff Sithole.Read More
Megan Taplin gets the head seat at the "Table"
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Megan Taplin, the new manager of Table Mountain National Park.Read More
More from Business
Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home
With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.Read More
Union rejects SA Post Office plan to retrench 6,000 workers
The post office handed a notice letter to the workers union last week, indicating it would press ahead with the large-scale retrenchments.Read More
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'
Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.Read More
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association
The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail.Read More
Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion
Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?Read More
Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding
Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.Read More