Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home
Africa Melane interviews Steve Nel, Rental and Sales Manager at Match Properties.
Determining the real value of your home can be a tall order in a volatile property market.
But as the country contends with an energy crisis, buyers are drawn to homes with alternative power solutions, says Nel.
Things like solar power... or back-up power... add additional value.Steve Nel, Rental and Sales manager - Match Properties
Here are seven markers that can help you estimate the value of your home, according to Property24.
Location pricing
Location amenities
Size
Age
Property amenities
Kerb appeal
Renovations
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home
Source : Pixabay: PhotoMix-Company / 409 images
