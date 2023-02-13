



Africa Melane interviews Steve Nel, Rental and Sales Manager at Match Properties.

Determining the real value of your home can be a tall order in a volatile property market.

But as the country contends with an energy crisis, buyers are drawn to homes with alternative power solutions, says Nel.

Things like solar power... or back-up power... add additional value. Steve Nel, Rental and Sales manager - Match Properties

Image: Solar panels on home

Here are seven markers that can help you estimate the value of your home, according to Property24.

Location pricing

Location amenities

Size

Age

Property amenities

Kerb appeal

Renovations

This article first appeared on 702 : Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home