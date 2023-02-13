Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat Why are dog owners taking their pets for strenuous hikes in sweltering summer temperatures? 12 February 2023 4:58 PM
Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Cape Winelands, Greater Overberg Affected areas include Du Toit's Kloof Pass and the Mitchell's Pass near Ceres. 12 February 2023 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response. 12 February 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
View all Politics
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
View all Business
'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success' Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psy... 12 February 2023 12:28 PM
A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to y... 11 February 2023 11:31 AM
'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA. 11 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen... 10 February 2023 6:13 PM
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 10 February 2023 2:55 PM
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event. 10 February 2023 6:13 AM
View all Sport
[REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good' Movie critic Gayle Edmunds gives "All Quiet on the Western Front" a thumbs up. 13 February 2023 7:58 AM
ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds. 11 February 2023 10:22 AM
Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florid... 11 February 2023 5:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian women flock to Argentina to give birth "Birth tourism" from Russia to Argentina is booming as the war in Ukraine drags toward its second year. 13 February 2023 7:29 AM
Death toll in Turkiye-Syria quake tops 28 000, 'race on to keep survivors alive' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 12 February 2023 8:22 AM
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home

13 February 2023 6:44 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
property value
homeowner
Buying and selling

With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.

Africa Melane interviews Steve Nel, Rental and Sales Manager at Match Properties.

Determining the real value of your home can be a tall order in a volatile property market.

But as the country contends with an energy crisis, buyers are drawn to homes with alternative power solutions, says Nel.

Things like solar power... or back-up power... add additional value.

Steve Nel, Rental and Sales manager - Match Properties
Image: Solar panels on home
Image: Solar panels on home

Here are seven markers that can help you estimate the value of your home, according to Property24.

  • Location pricing

  • Location amenities

  • Size

  • Age

  • Property amenities

  • Kerb appeal

  • Renovations

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home




13 February 2023 6:44 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
property value
homeowner
Buying and selling

More from Business

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

6000 jobs on the line as Post Office crumbles

13 February 2023 6:58 AM

All post offices in Mitchells Plain are closing down, leaving 6000 employees' jobs on the line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Union rejects SA Post Office plan to retrench 6,000 workers

13 February 2023 4:49 AM

The post office handed a notice letter to the workers union last week, indicating it would press ahead with the large-scale retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding

10 February 2023 11:04 AM

British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery'

10 February 2023 7:10 AM

Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who needs action when you have words? © miceking/123rf.com

SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action'

10 February 2023 6:45 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'

9 February 2023 11:56 AM

Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

'Transnet is frustrating the economy': African Rail Road Association

9 February 2023 10:41 AM

The Association says state-owned Transnet is hampering the economy and wants immediate third-party access to freight rail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© torwai/123rf.com

Effective ways of marketing South Africa that do not cost R1 billion

9 February 2023 7:59 AM

Is spending R1 billion on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur the best way to market our beautiful country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© missisya/123rf.com

Mr President, here's what the DA would do to stop loadshedding

9 February 2023 7:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa interviews Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Cilliers Brink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom unbundling was announced at SONA 2019: How far are we 3 years later?

9 February 2023 7:06 AM

It's been three years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at SONA that Eskom will be split into three divisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Back pain.

How 'neuromodulation' treats chronic pain safely, non-invasively, without drugs

13 February 2023 5:32 AM

Dr Caryn April, Pain Management Physician, joins Pippa Hudson to discuss pain management techniques for chronic pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?

13 February 2023 4:24 AM

World Radio Day is celebrated annually on 13 February. This year's theme is "Radio and Peace".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DARG had to rush to the rescue of a senior dog stuck on the mountain in sweltering temperatures. Image: DARG on Facebook

Just in time: DARG rescues dehydrated dog on mountain in midday heat

12 February 2023 4:58 PM

Why are dog owners taking their pets for strenuous hikes in sweltering summer temperatures?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of otter spooking youngsters in False Bay posted on TikTok by overtime

[WATCH] Video of young 'ouks' spooked by playful otter in False Bay goes viral

12 February 2023 1:16 PM

The panicked youngsters eventually swam for land to escape the otter which, quite possibly, was the most sensible response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

'Help your child find their strengths, don't cling to outdated ideas of success'

12 February 2023 12:28 PM

Our society still gives a lot of credence to university education and certain careers, which is not necessary says educational psychologist Dr Greg Pienaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

A child’s journey to reading and how to encourage it

11 February 2023 11:31 AM

Ray White was in conversation with resident human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading to your child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMG: Twitter / @akaworldwide

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 9:26 AM

Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Valentine's Day heart. Image: Pixabay.com

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

11 February 2023 7:23 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele talks about things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A blind boy reads braille. © wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Concert to raise funds for visionally impaired communities

11 February 2023 6:54 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Amanda Seccombe from Eyes2Eyes about their fundraising project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town

10 February 2023 3:46 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Union rejects SA Post Office plan to retrench 6,000 workers

Business

Fans, friends gather at crime scene for tribute and prayer session for AKA, Tibz

Local

World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT mayor concerned about closure of Post Office branches

11 February 2023 1:56 PM

Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Tembisa

11 February 2023 12:48 PM

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA