Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit





With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi is calling for stricter gun laws.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit weighs in on the debate and disagrees.

Maybe South Africa does not need more gun control laws but actually the active enforcement of current laws. Lester Kiewit, Host of Good Morning Cape Town - CapeTalk

Politicians seem to act very very swiftly when it comes to the murder of celebrities and known people, but there's less urgency when it comes to ordinary South Africans. Lester Kiewit, Host of Good Morning Cape Town - CapeTalk

