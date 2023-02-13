Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit
With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi is calling for stricter gun laws.
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit weighs in on the debate and disagrees.
Maybe South Africa does not need more gun control laws but actually the active enforcement of current laws.Lester Kiewit, Host of Good Morning Cape Town - CapeTalk
Politicians seem to act very very swiftly when it comes to the murder of celebrities and known people, but there's less urgency when it comes to ordinary South Africans.Lester Kiewit, Host of Good Morning Cape Town - CapeTalk
Click on the Instagram link above to listen to Lester's opinion
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes
It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to.Read More
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.Read More
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat
Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa
At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them
Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".Read More
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.Read More
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms
Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?Read More
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded
Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
More from News
We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best
It has been almost a year since we lost music icon and Cotton Fest founder Rikhado Makhado, but young creatives say he has multiplied through them.Read More