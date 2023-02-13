



Abongile Nzelenzele chats with movie critic Gayle Edmunds about "All Quiet on the Western Front" on Netflix.

Listen to the pair's thoughts below:

"All Quiet on the Western Front" isa war drama set in the 1920s.

It's an adaptation of Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name about the gruesome conditions and devastating reality of the war in Germany.

It got nine Oscar nominations.

Watch the trailer:

It's hardcore watching but worth it... Gayle Edmunds, movie reviewer

Edmunds gives credit to the young cast who engrosses you in the film — you see the horror of war, how veterans become brutalised, and how life is wasted which is "unbelievably powerful".

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good'