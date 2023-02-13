Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral

13 February 2023 7:37 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Sign language
Super Bowl
US Super Bowl halftime show
American Sign Language

Justine Miles went viral for her enthusiastic performance as she signed Rihanna's Halftime Show for the Super Bowl.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter Justina Miles went viral for her energetic performance at Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Miles delivered her interpretation with flare, rhythm, and emotion.

The TikTok creator made history at the game on 12 February, becoming the first deaf woman to be involved in the halftime show.

She was part of the team of ASL interpreters signing the performance at the event.

Social media users shared their excitement and love for Miles’ performance.


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral




