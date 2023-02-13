Cape Town Pride Dragathon aims to break world record for largest stage show
As you may know, Cape Town's Pride Festival started on 9 February and it's in full swing until it all culminates with an iconic mardi gras themed Pride Parade on 4 March.
This annual festival highlights the proudly diverse LGBTQI+ community and celebrates self-expression and 'knowing your truth' in the most colourful way.
If you're keen to attend some festival events like visiting a queer (and naked) reading room, watching a film, going on a pride pet walk on the prom and more with people who just get you, check out these events below...
As you can see, these activities are jam-packed until 5 March with the most anticipated event being the pride parade on 4 March.
LGBTQI+ allies are always welcome to support and join the parade:
When: 4 March
Parade starting time: 12 pm
Theme: Mardi gras
Entry fee: R50, buy your ticket online
Parade starting point: Alfred Street at the Prestwich St intersection in de Waterkant
As traditionally expected, the parade will be led by 'Mr. and Miss Cape Town Pride'...
Followed by a rally of bikers from Ride with Pride, skateboarders, and roller-skaters.
That's not all! The 2023 parade is expected to stake a claim in history...
Why?
The Pride Mardi Gras themed parade is coming for the ultimate title: Guinness' World Record for the 'Largest Drag Artist Stage Show.'
Currently, this honour is held by Toronto Pride, in Canada, who snatched up the title in 2016 who lined up 73 drag queens and kings on a single stage for a record-breaking performance.
Cape Town's event aims to break the record with more than 73 drag queens and kings on one stage.
Can we do it?!
We'll let the O.G queen answer...
If you are (or know of any) pageant, look, lip syncing, comedy, and/or drama queens and kings — help Cape Town rise to this challenge and break the record by entering, here.
For more event details:
Check out @capetownpride on Facebook and Instagram.
Go to their website.
Or email: evan@capetownpride.net
Here's to you, QUEENS AND KINGS and breaking that record — continue shining in all your fabulous glory, hunties.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town Pride Dragathon aims to break world record for largest stage show
Source : Press release
