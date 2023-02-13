[PICS] Students shut down UCT to protest financial exclusion





The SRC at the University of Cape Town has informed students of its campus-wide shutdown.

The shutdown has been called to protest the exclusion of students because of outstanding university fees.

With a fee block in place, students are unable to obtain past results or register for the new academic year.

The SRC vows that classes will not commence until students without accommodation have been given permanent places to stay.

Protestors are barricading roads to prevent students from accessing the campus.

Image: Barricade made from bins, preventing UCT students from entering the campus

The SRC calls on UCT students to stand in solidarity with the council to prevent the academic year from beginning, until everyone has been given the opportunity to register, regardless of their fee status.

