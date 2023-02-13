[WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 05:19).
Currently named Sar2667, the one metre long asteroid exploded over the English Channel during the early hours of Monday morning.
The explosion could be seen across southern England and Wales and in parts of northern France.
Astronomers predicted the asteroid, so people had their cameras ready to catch the "remarkable" asteroid.
Got It! How beautiful! #Sar2667 #Asteroid pic.twitter.com/tpLQkJpcCv' Kade 🧑🏻🔬🌌 (@KadeFlowers) February 13, 2023
RELATED: Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather... in space!
It was spectacular... I'm sure to see it must've been quite amazing.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Twitter: @KadeFlowers
More from World
Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency
Republican Nikki Haley announced that she will be trying her hand at the US presidential bid in 2024.Read More
NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine
The military alliance of 30 countries publically admits to dwindling stockpiles following gargantuan donations to Ukraine.Read More
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes
Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.Read More
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest rate hikes.Read More
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup
Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs.Read More
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review
The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position.Read More
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer
A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS K9 unit helps Gift of the Givers rescue 80-year-old lady in Türkiye
SAPS’s K9 unit recently joined search and rescue operations following the devastating earthquake that hit the region.Read More
US military shoots down UFO over Canada
President Joe Biden has ordered his military to take down the unidentified flying object.Read More