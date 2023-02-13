Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
[WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel

13 February 2023 9:08 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Asteroid
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

An asteroid lit up the night sky over the English Channel in the early hours of Monday morning.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 05:19).

Currently named Sar2667, the one metre long asteroid exploded over the English Channel during the early hours of Monday morning.

The explosion could be seen across southern England and Wales and in parts of northern France.

Astronomers predicted the asteroid, so people had their cameras ready to catch the "remarkable" asteroid.

RELATED: Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather... in space!

It was spectacular... I'm sure to see it must've been quite amazing.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




