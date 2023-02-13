The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns





Leading the charge on The Midday Report today is the surprise resignation of Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams. Williams, a DA councillor, leaves office under the spectre of an upcoming motion of no confidence against him, effectively rendering the motion mute.

It was expected that Williams would lose the motion after speculation that he had lost the confidence of his own caucus. Williams, for his part, has said he took the decision to resign to ensure stability within the city,

ActionSA, one of the DA's coalition partners in the municipality, has been chomping at the bit for a while now for Williams' resignation having previously said: "We don't have a DA problem in Tshwane, we have a Randall problem".

Ray White stands in for Mandy Wiener on The MiddayReport on Monday.

I resigned today because I believe it is in the best interest for continued stability of the coalition in the city. I resigned today not in frustration, resentment or anger, but in peace, knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities. Randall Williams, Former Tshwane Executive Mayor

As a coalition partner, this news took us by surprise. Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - Action SA

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Scroll up for full audio.