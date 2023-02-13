Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona. 13 February 2023 11:55 AM
View all Local
GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary The documentary aims to shine light on the devastating impact of toxic campus culture. 13 February 2023 12:29 PM
The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns All the news you need to know. 13 February 2023 12:10 PM
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers? The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash. 13 February 2023 9:31 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler. 13 February 2023 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Can you sell a house with latent defects, and then claim 'voetstoots'? Bruce Whitfield speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler. 13 February 2023 3:17 PM
[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable? Would you invest in South Africa, even with all of its challenges? 13 February 2023 11:12 AM
View all Business
Overreacting is better than underreacting when kids are ill - pediatrician Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Dr Enrico Maraschin about how parents react and manage a situation when a child is ill. 13 February 2023 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler. 13 February 2023 3:24 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric The Chinese automaker keeps getting better. 13 February 2023 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday. 13 February 2023 1:02 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
US military shoots down UFO over Canada President Joe Biden has ordered his military to take down the unidentified flying object. 13 February 2023 10:41 AM
[WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel An asteroid lit up the night sky over the English Channel in the early hours of Monday morning. 13 February 2023 9:08 AM
Russian women flock to Argentina to give birth "Birth tourism" from Russia to Argentina is booming as the war in Ukraine drags toward its second year. 13 February 2023 7:29 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Music

Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary

13 February 2023 11:12 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Linkin Park
Linkin Park concert
Meteora
new music

The never before heard song features the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.

It was a real treat for Linkin Park fans as the rock band released its never before heard 2003 song, Lost.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their second album, Meteora, the song features the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.

Meteora was released back in 2003, featuring hit songs like Numb, Somewhere I Belong and Faint.

The song Session was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 after debuting at number one on the Billboard 200.

Linkin Park is known for revisiting their old music.

In 2020 the band reissued their debut album Hybrid Theory with unleased songs and last year they dropped a deluxe version of their 2007 album, Minutes to Midnight.


This article first appeared on 947 : Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary




13 February 2023 11:12 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Linkin Park
Linkin Park concert
Meteora
new music

More from Music

Picture: 123rf.com

Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town

10 February 2023 3:46 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards

6 February 2023 12:25 PM

Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, local hit 'Bayethe', and more win big at the annual Grammy's Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber at the 58th GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA on February 15, 2016.

Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million

26 January 2023 8:18 AM

Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalogue to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Jimmy Nevis / Facebook, 2020

Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan

23 January 2023 12:32 PM

See an authentic and vulnerable Nevis live with the launch of his latest album, 'Things we don't talk about.' Get tickets here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close Up with Jimmy Nevis. Picture: EWN

'Are you j@$', Jimmy Nevis on new album and Sun-Set@Baxter performance

9 January 2023 9:24 AM

Jimmy Nevis talks on what you can expect from his new album set for release on 27 Jan and performing at Sun-Set@Baxter on 29 Jan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane

29 December 2022 6:14 AM

Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

K-pop sensation BTS . Picture: @bts_bighit/Twitter.

BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022

28 December 2022 7:36 AM

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement

23 December 2022 2:54 PM

The CPT International Jazz Festival is postponed until February 2024 due to several 'uncertainties and unforeseen challenges.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spoegwolf. Danie du Toit band member interviewed on music segment for Lunch with Pippa Hudson. 22 December 2022.

'Alternative pirate music' - Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit on new music sound

22 December 2022 2:01 PM

Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit chats with Pippa Hudson on new music sound and its international reception. Click to listen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Students shut down UCT to protest financial exclusion

Local Politics

[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban

Entertainment

[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies

13 February 2023 8:25 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph

13 February 2023 8:13 PM

ANC condemns protest outside KZN Premier Dube-Ncube's house

13 February 2023 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA