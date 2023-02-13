Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary
It was a real treat for Linkin Park fans as the rock band released its never before heard 2003 song, Lost.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their second album, Meteora, the song features the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.
Meteora was released back in 2003, featuring hit songs like Numb, Somewhere I Belong and Faint.
The song Session was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 after debuting at number one on the Billboard 200.
"Finding 'Lost' was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.” @mikeshinoda' LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) February 10, 2023
Details: https://t.co/TTqyfsMbUz #Meteora20 pic.twitter.com/xmECGhJ5on
Linkin Park is known for revisiting their old music.
In 2020 the band reissued their debut album Hybrid Theory with unleased songs and last year they dropped a deluxe version of their 2007 album, Minutes to Midnight.
This article first appeared on 947 : Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary
