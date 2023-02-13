



If you didn't know, the second leg of The Ocean Race docked from Cabo Verde on 25 January and glided its way to the shores of Cape Town on 12 February.

If you need a recap:

The Ocean Race is a timed yacht race around the world, held every three or four years since 1973.

This year, Skipper Kevin Escoffier and his team, Holcim - PRB won Leg 2 of The Ocean Race after a tense battle through the final miles of the race with three boats competing for the top spot.

12 February 2023, The Ocean Race Leg 2 arrivals.

Three hours before the race finished, Escoffier and team Holcim sailed in at a slightly better angle and speed towards Cape Town, floating them to the top.

This is Escoffier and Team Holcim's second leg win, maintaining a perfect record which will extend their advantage on the overall race's leaderboard.

So, what does the current leaderboard look like?

The top five teams and yachts on the leaderboard for this leg of the race are:

Team Holcim-PRB, winner Biotherm, distance to finish, 3.4 miles 11th Hour Racing Team, distance to lead, 0.7 miles Team Malizia, distance to lead, 11.6 miles GUYOT environnement - Team Europe, distance to lead, 53.2 miles

The winning team is reportedly, 'so proud' of their epic win.

Watch the winning team sail in below...

Well done to the participating and winning teams — this was definitely no small feat.

Stay updated with The Ocean Race information, here.

This article first appeared on KFM : From Cabo Verde to Cape Town: The first three boats sail in from The Ocean Race