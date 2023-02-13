[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban
Renowned local rap artist Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was gunned on Florida Road in Durban over the weekend.
EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso speaks to Ray White to give an update on the case and reactions from other South African musical artists.
