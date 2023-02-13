Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee shot dead in Eldorado Park





Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee was shot dead in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

A former People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) co-ordinator in Gauteng, Mungalee was gunned down on Sunday evening, but no other details around the killing have been revealed at this time.

Mungalee was the national director of the People Seeking Justice Action Group at the time of his murder.