Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee shot dead in Eldorado Park
Anti-crime activist Ayob Mungalee was shot dead in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.
A former People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) co-ordinator in Gauteng, Mungalee was gunned down on Sunday evening, but no other details around the killing have been revealed at this time.
Mungalee was the national director of the People Seeking Justice Action Group at the time of his murder.
More from Local
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN.Read More
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.Read More
[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?
Would you invest in South Africa, even with all of its challenges?Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
Solar power tax breaks a good move to help desperate small businesses - analyst
Government looks to tax rebates to curb the R1 billion-per-day cost of load shedding on the South African economy.Read More
[PICS] Students shut down UCT to protest financial exclusion
Students are encouraged not to enter campus unless stated otherwise by the Students' Representative Council (SRC).Read More
6000 jobs on the line as Post Office crumbles
All post offices in Mitchells Plain are closing down, leaving 6000 employees' jobs on the line.Read More
Fans, friends gather at crime scene for tribute and prayer session for AKA, Tibz
On Sunday, the group gathered to celebrate the lives of the rapper and his close associate at the site where the pair were shot and declared dead on the scene on Friday night.Read More