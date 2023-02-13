[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies
South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men's and women's teams exceeding expectations.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph
Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.
From Cabo Verde to Cape Town: The first three boats sail in from The Ocean Race
Team Holcim - PRB wins leg 2 of The Ocean Race with two boats sailing in after.
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha
Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday
John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records
The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day's event.
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow
It's all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare
The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.