Overreacting is better than underreacting when kids are ill - pediatrician

According to Dr Maraschin, it is better to overreact than to underreact as a parent. He advises parents to assess the situation and maybe wait a day or two before consulting a doctor, especially in a case of a mild sickness.

The decision will also depend on the age as smaller children are more at risk than older ones.

Parents do worry about their kids a lot and I think if you over worry that won't necessarily lead to harm but under worry that would be a concern. Dr Enrico Maraschin, Pediatrician

Parents should trust their assessment he notes.

I tell parents that if you are feeling hot under the collar being over-cautious might not do damage - but being under cautious may well be a problem. Dr Enrico Maraschin, Pediatrician

Making use of online information through technology may be useful as well as contacting your doctor, or visiting a pharmacy for help.

Communication is so much better nowadays. You can phone your doctor, you can contact the clinic around the corner, or at the pharmacy there is a pharmacist that can assist. There is so much support structure who will help you and guide you through the situation. Dr Enrico Maraschin, Pediatrician

Dr Maraschin highlights some red flags to look out for that necessitate immediate medical intervention

When a newborn baby sleeps for more than 8 hours

Excessive crying especially a high-pitched cry

Baby struggling to breathe and turning blue

