[LISTEN] Can you sell a house with latent defects, and then claim 'voetstoots'?
Are you allowed to sell a house, with latent defects which you haven't disclosed, then play the voetstoots card when the buyer confronts you with evidence of the expensive problems they've inherited?
It's a tough one, but as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains, the purchaser of the property would need to prove that the seller knew about the defects, yet deliberately failed to disclose that information.
Knowler unpacks a recent court case where a seller was accused of deliberately withholding information to potential buyers about serious defects to the property.
