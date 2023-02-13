[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance?





According to statistics, two-thirds of South African motorists don't have motor vehicle insurance.

It's a staggeringly high number of people who drive without any form of cover in the event of an accident.

Compared to the USA, where an estimated 12,8% of motorists (one in eight) don't have vehicle insurance.

Insurance is often one of the first things to be cut from a consumer's budget, when the finances begin to pinch.

But consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says it's far too risky for any consumer not to have motor vehicle insurance, particularly in South Africa which has such a high accident and death rate on the country's roads.

That's fine...until there's an accident, then it's the most-expensive and wrong decision that you've made. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

