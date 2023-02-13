How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona. 13 February 2023 11:55 AM
View all Local
GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary The documentary aims to shine light on the devastating impact of toxic campus culture. 13 February 2023 12:29 PM
The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns All the news you need to know. 13 February 2023 12:10 PM
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers? The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash. 13 February 2023 9:31 AM
View all Politics
Why our tech expert recommends using the Shure MV7 mic to record your podcast Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 13 February 2023 8:30 PM
Rand crashes through 18/$ as the ever-weakening ZAR continues to tank Bruce Whitfield speaks top Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa. 13 February 2023 7:52 PM
How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant. 13 February 2023 6:56 PM
View all Business
Overreacting is better than underreacting when kids are ill - pediatrician Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Dr Enrico Maraschin about how parents react and manage a situation when a child is ill. 13 February 2023 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler. 13 February 2023 3:24 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric The Chinese automaker keeps getting better. 13 February 2023 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday. 13 February 2023 1:02 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
US military shoots down UFO over Canada President Joe Biden has ordered his military to take down the unidentified flying object. 13 February 2023 10:41 AM
[WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel An asteroid lit up the night sky over the English Channel in the early hours of Monday morning. 13 February 2023 9:08 AM
Russian women flock to Argentina to give birth "Birth tourism" from Russia to Argentina is booming as the war in Ukraine drags toward its second year. 13 February 2023 7:29 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails?

13 February 2023 6:56 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Transnet
Barbara Mommen

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.

  • Transnet operates South Africa's rail network and manages the country's ports.

  • Much like Eskom, Transnet is one of many other SOE's teetering on the brink of collapse.

  • It's a mess inherited by CEO Portia Derby, who's increasingly under-fire for failing to turn things around.

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet is just one of many SOE's that's teetering on the brink of collapse.

Transnet operates South Africa's rail network and manages the country's ports, which also happens to be some of the worst performing ports in the world.

It's a mess inherited by CEO Portia Derby, who's increasingly under-fire for failing to turn things around.

It has opened the way for some private participation on the rail network, which is like so many other government infrastructure in a terrible state.

It's obvious that Transnet needs a drastic turaround in order for it to survive, or is too late to save?

Transnet and Transnet Freight Rail are in as much of a mess as Eskom, simply because people and the general public don't use it everyday. We are not that aware of how desperate the situation is.

Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.

Capacity within Transnet and Transnet Freight Rail has literally just been shrinking over the past ten years.

Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.

In the last five years, I think the Minerals Council has said we've had a 300% increase in bulk mineral exports. Not just through Maputo, but through all of our ports. And our ports arnet coping.

Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.



13 February 2023 6:56 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Transnet
Barbara Mommen

More from Business

Why our tech expert recommends using the Shure MV7 mic to record your podcast

13 February 2023 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand crashes through 18/$ as the ever-weakening ZAR continues to tank

13 February 2023 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks top Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© epfop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance?

13 February 2023 3:24 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Can you sell a house with latent defects, and then claim 'voetstoots'?

13 February 2023 3:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Money Show' Bruce Whitfield (l) with Richard Quest from CNN at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest

13 February 2023 3:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: EWN

[LISTEN] Is South Africa uninvestable?

13 February 2023 11:12 AM

Would you invest in South Africa, even with all of its challenges?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Haval. © romanzaiets/123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric

13 February 2023 9:53 AM

The Chinese automaker keeps getting better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

6000 jobs on the line as Post Office crumbles

13 February 2023 6:58 AM

All post offices in Mitchells Plain are closing down, leaving 6000 employees' jobs on the line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Solar panels on home

Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home

13 February 2023 6:44 AM

With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Union rejects SA Post Office plan to retrench 6,000 workers

13 February 2023 4:49 AM

The post office handed a notice letter to the workers union last week, indicating it would press ahead with the large-scale retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Students shut down UCT to protest financial exclusion

Local Politics

[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban

Entertainment

[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies

13 February 2023 8:25 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph

13 February 2023 8:13 PM

ANC condemns protest outside KZN Premier Dube-Ncube's house

13 February 2023 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA