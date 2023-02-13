How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails?
Transnet operates South Africa's rail network and manages the country's ports.
Much like Eskom, Transnet is one of many other SOE's teetering on the brink of collapse.
It's a mess inherited by CEO Portia Derby, who's increasingly under-fire for failing to turn things around.
It has opened the way for some private participation on the rail network, which is like so many other government infrastructure in a terrible state.
It's obvious that Transnet needs a drastic turaround in order for it to survive, or is too late to save?
Transnet and Transnet Freight Rail are in as much of a mess as Eskom, simply because people and the general public don't use it everyday. We are not that aware of how desperate the situation is.Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.
Capacity within Transnet and Transnet Freight Rail has literally just been shrinking over the past ten years.Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.
In the last five years, I think the Minerals Council has said we've had a 300% increase in bulk mineral exports. Not just through Maputo, but through all of our ports. And our ports arnet coping.Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.
