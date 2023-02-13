Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Your A to Z of travels tips and must-haves when vacationing with kids

13 February 2023 4:49 PM
by Sian Roelofsz
Tags:
#travel

We put this guide together in the hopes of making parents' lives a little easier during these school holidays...

It’s no secret that traveling with little ones in tow requires a lot of extra thought, planning, and preparation (mentally and physically). With mid-term break and school holidays already fast approaching, we decided to put together a guide of travel tips and must-haves when vacationing with kids. We hope this makes parents’ lives a little easier!

Travelling by car...

Extended hours in the car with little ones quarrelling in the back certainly is daunting, even for the most seasoned of travelers! Here are our top tips and buys when traveling by car on holiday:

Make sure the little ones are safe! If there’s one thing we recommend not skimping on when purchasing, it’s a car seat or booster seat. These are life-saving devices after all! You won’t regret spending your hard-earned money on a quality seat that’ll stand the test of time (and force- in case of an accident).

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

After countless hours spent researching the best buys for our little ones, we finally decided to put our trust in the professionals behind Precious Cargo.

Run by a group of moms who are also qualified healthcare professionals, certified car seat technicians, and safe sleep consultants, all products they sell have passed and exceeded the highest safety standards and independent crash testing.

You can shop everything from car seats and sleep monitors to travel systems and prams here. Not only will these items give you peace of mind over the holidays, but in day-to-day life as well.

Click here for more details

Car Seat sold by Precious Cargo

The Facebook group #CarSeatFullStop is also an incredibly helpful group when it comes to everything that’s car seat and booster seat related – from installation and safety tips to the best brands on the market. You can also chat with the lady who runs the group for any advice and purchase these products directly through her.

Click here for more details

Our top tip is to ensure your child stays rear-facing as long as possible – ideally up to 4 years of age! For more information on why this is so important, speak to the professionals above.

pexels-cottonbro-studio-3662630jpg

Having a car with toys, crayons, food, and tech gadgets strewn all over the place is less than ideal. Not only does all the mess add to your stress but having kids rummaging around the car for their toys is dangerous and distracting for the driver.

We highly recommend investing in a car organizer of sorts that’s easily accessible and spacious enough to fit all the little ones’ must-haves.

We love these two:

BOOXE Car Caddy is a collapsible, 3-part car organizer that comes with a cooler bag. Not only is it convenient when road tripping but you can also take it along on picnics or to the beach to keep your goodies organized, and fresh (thanks to the cooler bag that fits conveniently inside the caddy).

Click here for more details

BOOXE Car Caddy

This Car Storage Organiser with iPad Holder is also a great option. With a variety of pockets, there’s ample space for toys, crayons, wet wipes, and nappies. The iPad holder also allows for safe storage of your iPad, away from sticky fingers.

Click here for more details

Photo by S'well on Unsplash

Make sure you have a variety of snacks and drinks packed and ready to keep little tummies satisfied. Bento boxes are great for storing snacks in separate compartments and a cooler bag to keep things fresh is also a must-have.

We love this Bento Box from Yuppiechef- it’s leakproof, BPA-free, and microwave-safe.

Click here for more details

YuppieChef Bento Box

Lastly, we couldn’t travel without well-fitted sun shades on our car windows and Snuggletime’s Rear View Mirror

Click here for details of this mirror) to keep an eye on our little ones who are in rear-facing car seats.

Traveling by plane:

There’s (almost) nothing as intimidating as walking onto a plane full of passengers who become wide-eyed as you usher your mini entourage to their seats. We get it, it’s not ideal to be stuck on a long-haul flight with screaming kids. But, guess what, it’s even worse if you’re the flustered mom who’s trying to keep everyone happy. So, we’ve put together a list of items that’ll hopefully keep the littlies as happy and as quiet (fingers crossed) for as long as possible.

Photo by Hanson Lu on Unsplash

Stokke’s JetKids Bed Box is the ultimate travel purchase if you’re traveling by plane. The Bed Box acts as a mini suitcase, storing all essentials, transforms the plane seat into a bed, and little ones can ride on it, like a pushbike, through terminals. It truly is the best buy!

Click for more details

Stokke JetKids
Stokke JetKids

Plane Pal is an inflatable pillow that’s been designed to fill the space between your child’s seat and the seat in front of them., making the perfect footrest or pillow when little ones are ready to sleep. It’s lightweight, durable, compact, and comes with a pump for easy inflation.

Click for more details

Plane Pal

Bam+boo has a selection of wetbags that we believe are travel must-haves if you have little ones. Whether you’re traveling by plane or by car, a wetbag is essential for storing soiled clothes/nappies separately from clean and dry items.

Click for more details

Bam+Boo Wetbag

Travel toys worth investing in...

Photo by luis arias on Unsplash

Having a selection of travel appropriate toys to keep the kids busy is essential.

When it came down to selecting toys that are great for travel we selected the below-mentioned ones because they’re compact, relatively noise-free or have volume control, and keep kids busy for a good amount of time.

Most parents will remember this game, or a variation of it, with fondness. Whose Who is a variation of the original guessing game, Guess Who. It’s sure to keep kids busy for hours with yes/no questions as they try figure out the other player's mystery person.

Click here for more details

Travel Bingo is the perfect game for turning a long road trip into some good competitive fun. Spot sights like a gas station, restaurant, water tower, bird on a wire, flag, and traffic signals!

Click here for more details

A magnetic doodle board is a great alternative to a drawing pad with hundreds of separate pens and pencils that are sure to be strewn across the car floor or plane.

Click here for more details

While a travel tray isn't a toy, it's a must-have for keeping toys and other gadgets neat, tidy, and within reach.

Click here for more details

Polly pocket is the perfect travel companion because it's small, compact, and keeps little one's imaginations busy for hours.

Click here and here for more details

Any sort of lacing, threading, beading or craft activity is great! These two beading kits get our vote

Click here and here to check out our two choices

annaavdeeva/123rf
annaavdeeva/123rf

We'll admit, as parents these fidget toys and gadgets do seem a little too much like "junk" if you ask us… one of those things that are sure to get thrown at the back of the toy cupboard and accumulate dust. However, that seems to be very far from the truth with kids of all ages keeping themselves busy, and quiet, for hours on end with them.

Click here to check out this set of sensory relief toys

A busy book is both fun and educational for littlies! Check it out here

https://thelittlegift.co.za/product/mums-palette-busy-book/
https://thelittlegift.co.za/product/mums-palette-busy-book/

Where's Wally is an old-school classic! And, taking into consideration how long it kept us entertained as kids, it might be well worth the buy...

Where's Bluey (based on the much-loved cartoon) is also a great search-and-find book that's geared towards a slightly younger market than Where's Wally.

https://www.takealot.com/where-s-bluey-a-search-and-find-book/PLID72261194
https://www.takealot.com/where-s-bluey-a-search-and-find-book/PLID72261194

These Reusable Colour-In Placemats are also a great alternative to colouring in books... more compact with less wastage. Each placemat comes with 9 non-toxic markers. The placemats are washable, wipeable, and reusable.

https://www.timelesstoys.co.za/collections/travel-toys/products/into-the-wild-reusable-colour-in-silicone-placemat
https://www.timelesstoys.co.za/collections/travel-toys/products/into-the-wild-reusable-colour-in-silicone-placemat

Origami sets are also a great way to keep slightly older kids entertained while learning a skill.

Magnetic play set such as Stephen Joseph Magnetic Play Set Picnics are compact enough for travel and allow for hours of imaginative play.

magnetic-play-setjpg

Melissa & Doug Blues Clues Wooden Magnetic Picture Set is also a great option in this category

Image by Cottonbro Studio-3661267

Destination must-haves

Photo by Limor Zellermayer on Unsplash

Volkano GPS Tracking Kids Watch is a fantastic buy that helps put your mind at ease when it comes to your child’s safety. This kid's watch features GPS tracking, 2-way voice calling, a watch-removal alert, an SOS button, and geo-fencing (which alerts you if your child leaves a designated area).

You’re able to monitor your child’s whereabouts from your phone, check in with them via two-way voice calling, and raise the SOS alert button in case of an emergency. The watch pairs with both Apple and Android smartphone devices.

Volkano watch

When it comes to travel cots, we want something that’s super easy to set up, lightweight, and compact. AeroMoov offers all of the above – an instant travel cot that can be used as a playpen too, whether you’re at home or on the go. A UV 50+ sunshade and a mosquito net can also be added to the cot, for your convenience.

Click for more details

AeroMoov

When it comes to water safety, we’ve put our trust in Puddle Jumper. Puddle Jumper is a revolutionary flotation device to help keep children (15 to 30 kilograms) safe in and around water.

Puddle Jumper

This article first appeared on 947 : Your A to Z of travels tips and must-haves when vacationing with kids




