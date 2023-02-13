Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies





Hockey South Africa CEO, Shaune Baaitjies said that the Indoor Hockey World Cup was a massive success both on and off the field.

South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.

The women’s team came 4th while the men’s team ended in 6th place.

Baaitjies told Robert Marawa on #MSW that the coaches of the teams were not expecting the results that they had.

The coaches were just hoping for top 8 for both the men's and women's teams but as the games went on everyone just rose to the occasion, especially the women's side. We expect the men’s team to rise to 6th in the world rankings while the women will be up to 7th. Shaune Baaitjies, CEO of Hockey South Africa.

Our players are not there because someone is feeling sorry for them, they're there because they deserve to be there. We see players, not the colour of their skin. Shaune Baaitjies, CEO of Hockey South Africa.

This was the first World Cup for Indoor Hockey World Cup outside of Europe and we proved that hockey is not just a sporting code to make up the numbers, we are an attractive commercial prospect. Shaune Baaitjies, CEO of Hockey South Africa.

After this tournament we will be able to attract more sponsors because the tournament proved that hockey is going somewhere. Shaune Baaitjies, CEO of Hockey South Africa.

Watch the full interview below: