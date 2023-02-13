



Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad celebrating after winning the inaugural SA20 competition in 2023. Picture: @SunrisersEC on Twitter.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape made history by becoming the first team to win the SA20 after beating the Pretoria Capitals by 4 wickets in the final at the Wanderers.

Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.

Robert Marawa spoke to head coach Adrien Birrell, captain Aiden Markram and opening batter and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma about the win.

Bavuma was initially not selected in the draft, but after stellar performances for South Africa, in an ODI series against England he received a call to play for the Eastern Cape side.

The passion and love I have for the game has always been my go to when it comes to the hard times in cricket. I was a lot clearer in that series in terms of my headspace and I just wanted to express myself and whatever happens happens. Temba Bavuma - Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter

I was happy and satisfied with the way I went about my business. I was happy to be selected by the Sunrisers and to have contributed to their cause that ultimately ended in victory. Temba Bavuma - Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter

We were delighted to get him for the last few games. Temba is a leader and in his own quiet way he lead from the front. Having him at the top of the order gives us a lot of confidence and it was great to have him board. Adrien Birrell - Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head Coach

Lifting the trophy was a fantastic feeling but the tournament as a whole was a great success so credit to Graeme Smith and his team. It was such a nice thing to be involved with. Adrien Birrell - Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head Coach

Watch the full interview in the video below: (Skip to 38:00)

This article first appeared on EWN : Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph