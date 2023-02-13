Rand crashes through 18/$ as the ever-weakening ZAR continues to tank
The rand breached 18 to the U.S dollar on Monday.
It's the first time since November 2022 that the rand reached 18 to the dollar.
Domestic issues like loadshedding is contributing to the weakening of the rand.
It wasn't long ago that the big ratings agencies were saying nice things about South Africa's economy.
From a ratings perspective, we were upgraded from deep in negative territory, to a more positive outlook. Things were beginning to feel like they were looking up.
But our catastrophic energy crisis now means that they're raising a red flag about our possible recovery.
Moody's says "(power) blackouts' effect on businesses, consumer sentiment and investment will weaken the country's already subdued economic growth prospects and threaten social and political stability".
By midday on Monday, the rand traded at 18.0050 against the dollar, breaching 18 to the dollar for the first time since November, 2022.
Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa says rolling blackouts is leaking the South African economy in every possible way.
This very intense loadshedding which is likely to persist for a considerable amount of time, weighing heavy on our growth prospects.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.
We want a lasting solution to the loadshedding crisis, because an economy can't grow without energy.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.
One of the things investors is going to want to see is what can be done about the loadshedding crisis in the near-term.Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/SAYzxuS1O3M
