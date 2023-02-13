Why our tech expert recommends using the Shure MV7 mic to record your podcast
-
Shure Incorporated is a reputable American audio products company.
-
The Shure MV7 microphone costs about R5 000.
-
It's a perfect for use in a home studio and for podcasting.
This Shure MV7 microphone comes highly-rated by both Bruce Whitfield, and our tech expert Toby Shapshak.
Shure is a reputable brand that produces top quality products, that can be used both in a studio setting or in a live events space.
With Toby and Bruce have been using their microphones to record their podcasts, and are more than thrilled by the overall quality of the product, but most importantly, the crisp, clear sound quality it produces.
The quality is so fantastic. If you're doing audio recording...even just doing calls, endless Zoom and Teams calls, then this is really fantastic.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
For what it costs, about R5 000, it's very good quality.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
The range of what's available is hugely impressive, and I'm really liking these Shure's.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
Listen to the audio for more.
