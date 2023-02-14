What's better: Working out with or without music? Our resident expert answers
There are benefits to plugging in for a workout and training unplugged.
Listen to our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen as she shares her thoughts.
Van der Westhuizen is an advocate for working out without music!
Whether you workout with or without music, one isn’t better than the other.
But there are some scientific benefits to silent workouts, Van de Westhuizen shares some:
1) It stimulates creativity.
2) Improves your workout because you're more present/aware of your form and fitness routine.
3) It's safer and helps you avoid possible injuries.
4) No distractions.
5) Provides an opportunity for "quiet time".
6) Gives you the chance to "tune into your body" and check in with how your body feels during the workout.
7) Cultivates better self-awareness.
8) It's an opportunity to engage in "mindful exercise".
Other ways to quiet the noise if you're working out is:
-
Avoid picking up your cellphone until after your workout.
-
Switch off televisions/screens.
So, what do you do while working out without music?
Van der Westhuizen's suggestions are:
1) Listen to your breathing.
2) Focus on matching your breathing to the rhythm of your exercise routine.
For more on silent workouts, scroll up to listen to the full chat.
This article first appeared on KFM : What's better: Working out with or without music? Our resident expert answers
