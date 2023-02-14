Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
5 000 pupils out of school; 'taxi mafia' intimidate and extort school transport

14 February 2023 9:11 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Equal Education
Extortion
Lester Kiewit
school transportation
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier

"At the end of the day, as I see it, this is a clear attempt at extortion," says Western Cape Education MEC.

Lester Kiewit interviews David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC and Stacey Jacobs, Equal Education researcher.

In Khayelitsha and Mfuleni, hundreds of children and families are being subjected to extortionists, forcing them to pay up for safe transit to and from school.

Yesterday (Monday), roughly 5 000 pupils were not in school because of attempted extortion and intimidation from taxi associations in Khayelitsha, says Maynier.

In the past week, over 2 000 pupils were affected by this crisis, Jacobs adds.

School bus. Picture: freeimages.com
School bus. Picture: freeimages.com

RELATED: CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms

This is a clear case of extortion, Maynier adds.

He says that they're now dealing with the "taxi mafia".

Maynier adds these "mafias" are forcing pupil transport to take children home and intimidating parents who take their children to school.

Because of this, Maynier has escalated the issue by meeting with senior officials from SAPS.

SAPS is now working on putting measures in place to bring an end to the problem.

At the end of the day, as I see it, this is a clear attempt at extortion.

David Maynier, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

Maynier adds that the taxi association has put a gun to his head, but Maynier refuses to back down.

They [taxi association] expect me to blink and I am not going to blink, I've taken a hard line and I want the SAPS now to take action.

David Maynier, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

What is the solution to this problem?

Maynier says that SAPS along with law enforcement and traffic police, have been formulating a plan to mitigate the issues and to ensure that the safety of pupils are a priority and attended to.

He is also calling on taxi associations to immediately terminate this blockade and allow teaching to resume, without compromising the safety of teachers, pupils and their parents.

We cannot afford to compromise the future of our children in the Western Cape.

David Maynier, MEC - Western Cape Education Department

I don't know how much more outraged I can be about this...this is clearly a criminal element literally attacking the future of this country.

Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

According to their website, Equal Education is a "youth-led mass democratic movement of learners, post-school youth, parents, teachers and community members who use mobilisation and public action, supported by careful research, to empower young activists and ensure equality in South African education".

Jacobs, a researcher at Equal Education weighs in, adding that education is a basic right according to our Constitution, but a critical element of the right is that pupils are able to access schools, including the provision of state-subsidised school transport.

Equal Education is hugely concerned that so many learners are left unable to attend school because of this blockade.

Stacey Jacobs, Researcher - Equal Education Researcher

RELATED: [PICS] Students shut down UCT to protest financial exclusion

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
