An unusual Valentine's Day zoo tradition





Valentines Day is a day steeped in tradition. Pink and red, flowers and chocolate. But sometimes traditions can be a little more out there and a little less romantic, as Barbs Wire correspondent, Barbara Friedman explains to Clarence Ford.

If Hollywood is anything to go by, then the zoo is apparently a popular spot for a romantic date, but now the Bronx Zoo in New York is turning that notion on its head. Since 2011, the zoo has launched a popular progamme called Name-a-Roach, which is exactly what you think it is, but somehow worse.

A number of zoos have this Valentine's Day tradition where they allow people to name cockroaches after their exes. These cockroaches are then fed to the animals, so it's all for a good cause. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent.

As Barbara Friedman explains, the Bronx Zoo will happily take $15 (about R) from you, name a cockroach after your ex and then feed that cockroach to a one of the zoo's local residents. You'll get a digital certificate confirming this and, get this, the transaction is apparently tax deductible.

The zoo actively markets the whole thing as a romantic gesture, but the shunned among us can clearly see what's really going on.

Would you name a cockroach after one of you exes?

