



After a two-year hiatus, African Fashion International (AFI) brings back Cape Town Fashion Week.

YAS! FASHION QUEENS AND KINGS, UNITE!

Where: At multiple locations around Cape Town, venues are TBC

When: 21 to 25 March 2023

Register for your ticket, here.

Lovers of fashion know that this coveted fashion week brings together established and young designers, fashion lovers, influential figures, and youth, through music, fashion, and art.

This year you can expect:

Runway shows Designer presentations AFI Masterclasses Networking opportunities with key stakeholders

Experts say that this event is about fashion and so much more...

Fashion offers more than an escape into our aspirations, it is also a critical sector for cultural and economic value as well as job creation. Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder and executive chair - AFI

Prepare for this exclusively stylish event by taking a look back at Cape Town Fashion Week from 2019 as fashion phenoms, Sofia El Arabi, Salomon Thiombiano, and Afua Rida share their favourite runway looks...

For more information on this one, contact:

Roshnee@afi.za.com

This article first appeared on KFM : Fashionistas, clear your calendars! Cape Town Fashion Week returns in March