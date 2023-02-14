City of Cape Town warns beachgoers to be on high alert for criminals





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is warning bathers and beachgoers to be on high alert as criminals are now targeting beaches.

The city said its law enforcement officers recovered a vehicle minutes after it was stolen at Strand Beach, while the owner was on Strand Beach, with the vehicle's keys still on him.

The beach's mobile law enforcement station officers and the owner's sons chased the vehicle, which was making its way to the N2 highway.

After seeing blue lights, the suspects jumped out of the van and attempted to flee, but were arrested and taken to Strand police station, where they were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and being in possesison of stolen property.

The city's safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said they noticed a growing trend as more people visit the city’s beaches.

Smith said the two suspected thieves arrested were among 310 suspects arrested over the past week.

He said residents should always take note of their surroundings.

“The day at the beach is meant to be relaxing, but this incident proves that criminals don't take a day off. Beware of your surroundings - even while you are enjoying the sand and the surf."

