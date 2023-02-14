Presidential security response to SONA 2023 incident was appropriate: Expert





Screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023 @ewnreporter

Conroy Herandien, former member of the Presidential Protection Unit, who worked for FW De Klerk, Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. He Joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the security details' response to the EFF's attempt to storm the stage at SONA 2023.

Herandien starts by clarifying the misconception about the presence of armed guards at the national assembly, which has been a topic of debate between political parties following the incident

Within the national assembly, police men and women that escort the president, will seem to recede and take up a position outside, on the periphery of the national assembly, but still inside the chamber. You just not allowed to go on to the floor of the national assembly when it's in session. Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

Herandien approves of the action taken by the Presidential Protection Unit. He explains that once a possible threat to the president is identified, the Presidential Protection Unit will act upon it immediately.

Regarding the SONA, this year's SONA incident, the Presidential Protection Unit were totally within their right to act in the manner they did. The guys that deployed around the president, unfortunately, they wont wait for any rule. Once a threat is identified to the president, they will act upon it or take preventative measures. Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

He elaborates that the security personnel surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa at the podium was purely a preventative measure and if the situation had escalated, the president would have been evacuated to a safe area.

Herandien explains that the security personnel would have practiced different scenarios regarding disruptions to the national assembly, but were forced to act decisively towards the attempt to storm the stage.

What changed everything, was the storming of the stage. Because now you're moving towards the president and they couldn't just stand by on the periphery and watch, they had to act in some way or another. Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

Herandien explains that the reaction by security personnel was not based on a practiced scenario because this disruption was not the usual form of disruption in Parliament and attempting to cross the perimeter, which they have established to protect the president, will result in immediate action by the Presidential Protection Unit.

He explains that the security personnel in suits are highly experienced Presidential Protection Officers who responded well to the incident, he adds that it would have been easy to overreact and evacuate the president, which would have caused a much larger issue.

The President is very fortunate because most of those people that's deployed with him at the moment, most of them have 20 to 30 years experience in the job and they handled themselves very well, they were calm, they didn't overreact. Conroy Herandien, Former Member - Presidential Protection Unit

