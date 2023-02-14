Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days
Clarence Ford interviews Vanrhynsdorp resident Glen Sarner.
Vanrhynsdorp is providing water using tankers, but residents are unhappy with how it is being allocated.
Members of the community have said they'll continue protesting until their demands are met.
Today is day five. We are extremely thirsty but we are pushing through. We had an engagement yesterday at 11:30 in one of the local council chambers. We questioned them about the reason for the delay. Why we don't have any water... that was day four, yesterday. They came up with a lot of excuses and explanations as to why there was no water.Glen Sarner - a resident of Vanrhynsdorp
Community members took to the streets yesterday to protest.
Although it was peaceful, Glen insists that he cannot guarantee that the ongoing protests will remain that way.
According to our engagement yesterday, they promised that they bought a new booster pump. The supplier indicated that the booster pump will be delivered today and the installation will happen tomorrow. Hopefully from tomorrow night, we will have running water.Glen Sarner - a resident of Vanrhynsdorp
