'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage
Every day of this week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys.
On Monday, Hudson interviewed longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris.
How cute are they?
Listen to their cute story that has lasted for 57 years (and counting):
So, what makes love (and marriage) last 57 years for the Morris'?
The couple said...
We had a common vision and achieved this common vision all the way through. We're walking down the road (together).Bill Morris
Morris says they've lived as ex-pats most of their lives but have been in South Africa for 16 years, which is the longest they've stayed in one place.
So, after lots of travelling to pursue career opportunities, raising a child, managing finances, and the general challenges that come with life, Morris said they're able to keep their relationship strong during the uncertainties of life because of the two c's: communication and compromise.
We just talked about it. The more you discuss what you don’t like and what you like and come to a compromise... you can go through.Bill Morris
Another love gem Morris mentioned is the unmatched impact of trust in their marriage…
I was working. Mary had to do it all at home with a young child. I trusted Mary with money. If you can’t have a common goal with a common bank account for both of you to spend money as and when it’s needed and you don’t trust each other to spend the money wisely, then you’re walking on a very narrow path, and it’s all too easy to slip off. Similar to the home and away job, either of us could’ve wandered… (but) at a very personal level and at a financial level, is trust. If you’re still letting jealousy creep in, it can be a killer.Bill Morris, longtime lasting love - interviewee
As the couple continues to grow older together, Morris says that they’ve slowed down but still do everything together. The Morris’ love and life journey can teach us many love lessons:
1) Communication is everything
2) Sharing a common vision for life keeps you both grounded
3) Support each other’s dreams and goals
4) Trust. Trust. Trust
5) Share finances, responsibly and honestly
6) Choose to do life TOGETHER every single day, especially on harder days
Catch Lunch with Pippa Hudson between 1 pm and 3 pm every day this Valentine's week for more couples' stories.
This article first appeared on KFM : 'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage
Source : Cape Talk: Social Media Team
More from Lifestyle
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days
Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest.Read More
Fashionistas, clear your calendars! Cape Town Fashion Week returns in March
Cape Town Fashion Week is set for 21 to 25 March 2023, marking African Fashion International's 15th anniversary.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More
Romance Scams: Women over 50 are losing a fortune to online lovers
Romance can be one swipe away but con men are out to cash in.Read More
Overreacting is better than underreacting when kids are ill - pediatrician
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Dr Enrico Maraschin about how parents react and manage a situation when a child is ill.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new 'shockingly good' Haval Jolion HYBRID electric
The Chinese automaker keeps getting better.Read More
Cape Town Pride Dragathon aims to break world record for largest stage show
On 4 March, Cape Town's Pride Parade is set to flaunt queens and kings who are ready to werk, twerk, and serve the baddest lewks.Read More
Investing in solar panels increases the value of your home
With loadshedding probably with us for years to come, an alternative energy supply will add to your property's value.Read More