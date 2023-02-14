'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage





Every day of this week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys.

On Monday, Hudson interviewed longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris.

How cute are they?

Mary Morris and Bill Morris.

Listen to their cute story that has lasted for 57 years (and counting):

So, what makes love (and marriage) last 57 years for the Morris'?

The couple said...

We had a common vision and achieved this common vision all the way through. We're walking down the road (together). Bill Morris

Morris says they've lived as ex-pats most of their lives but have been in South Africa for 16 years, which is the longest they've stayed in one place.

So, after lots of travelling to pursue career opportunities, raising a child, managing finances, and the general challenges that come with life, Morris said they're able to keep their relationship strong during the uncertainties of life because of the two c's: communication and compromise.

We just talked about it. The more you discuss what you don’t like and what you like and come to a compromise... you can go through. Bill Morris

Another love gem Morris mentioned is the unmatched impact of trust in their marriage…

I was working. Mary had to do it all at home with a young child. I trusted Mary with money. If you can’t have a common goal with a common bank account for both of you to spend money as and when it’s needed and you don’t trust each other to spend the money wisely, then you’re walking on a very narrow path, and it’s all too easy to slip off. Similar to the home and away job, either of us could’ve wandered… (but) at a very personal level and at a financial level, is trust. If you’re still letting jealousy creep in, it can be a killer. Bill Morris, longtime lasting love - interviewee

As the couple continues to grow older together, Morris says that they’ve slowed down but still do everything together. The Morris’ love and life journey can teach us many love lessons:

1) Communication is everything

2) Sharing a common vision for life keeps you both grounded

3) Support each other’s dreams and goals

4) Trust. Trust. Trust

5) Share finances, responsibly and honestly

6) Choose to do life TOGETHER every single day, especially on harder days

This article first appeared on KFM : 'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage