Private owner protections responsible for decrease in rhino poaching

A total of 448 rhino were killed in South Africa in 2022, compared to 451 rhinos poached in 2021.

Daily Maverick’s Ed Stoddard says the attacks concentrate on government-owned or state-run parks and reserves in comparison to the number of rhinos poached on private property.

An estimated 8 000 rhinos are now in private hands in South Africa of which 60% makes part of the national herd. That means game on private property is growing, because private owners are doing a much better job protecting their rhinos. Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Daily Maverick

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

The journalist says KwaZulu-Natal has been hit the hardest by poaching. Of the 448 rhinos poached nationally, 259 of the killings took place in KwaZulu-Natal, in the first half of 2022.

He attributes this to the apparent mismanagement of environmental services in the province.

The provincial and municipal governments there are in utter shambles. We know that on a range of environmental funds from Marina, the sewerage in Durban, to this sudden surge in in poaching, that there is ongoing state failure at the provincial and municipal levels. Ed Stoddard, Journalist Daily Maverick

Moreover, the Kruger National Park lost 124 rhinos to poaching last year.

