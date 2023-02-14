[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses?
All South Africans are living in fear of the entire electricity grid collapsing, plunging us into an unprecedented blackout.
It's not easy to predict the severity of what might happen should we experience anything worse than stage 8 loadshedding.
But should it happen, it will almost certainly have a negative impact on your household.
So in the event of a total grid collapse, will your insurance cover the losses?
Consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers discuss this in detail.
(Skip ahead to 24:00 in the audio clip above)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117783774_cropped-view-of-businessman-giving-compensation-claim-form-to-woman-at-workplace.html
More from Business
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice
Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More
Fuel reward loyalty programmes: 'It's hard to tell which is best'
John Maytham speaks with Andrew Thompson, a journalist at Business Insider.Read More
Why our tech expert recommends using the Shure MV7 mic to record your podcast
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Rand crashes through 18/$ as the ever-weakening ZAR continues to tank
Bruce Whitfield speaks top Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.Read More
How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Barbara Mommen, trade and transport corridor consultant.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you really afford to risk NOT having motor vehicle insurance?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.Read More
[LISTEN] Can you sell a house with latent defects, and then claim 'voetstoots'?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.Read More