Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is. 14 February 2023 10:17 AM
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest. 14 February 2023 9:54 AM
City of Cape Town warns beachgoers to be on high alert for criminals A vehicle was recently stolen at Strand Beach, and although it was recovered, the city has warned of a growing trend. 14 February 2023 9:54 AM
View all Local
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary The documentary aims to shine light on the devastating impact of toxic campus culture. 13 February 2023 12:29 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Mana... 14 February 2023 10:54 AM
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial spons... 14 February 2023 10:22 AM
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet. 14 February 2023 9:14 AM
View all Business
'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats with longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris. 14 February 2023 10:30 AM
Fashionistas, clear your calendars! Cape Town Fashion Week returns in March Cape Town Fashion Week is set for 21 to 25 March 2023, marking African Fashion International's 15th anniversary. 14 February 2023 9:31 AM
Romance Scams: Women over 50 are losing a fortune to online lovers Romance can be one swipe away but con men are out to cash in. 14 February 2023 7:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday. 13 February 2023 1:02 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media. 14 February 2023 10:57 AM
[WATCH] SAPS K9 unit helps Gift of the Givers rescue 80-year-old lady in Türkiye SAPS’s K9 unit recently joined search and rescue operations following the devastating earthquake that hit the region. 14 February 2023 7:31 AM
US military shoots down UFO over Canada President Joe Biden has ordered his military to take down the unidentified flying object. 13 February 2023 10:41 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice

14 February 2023 10:22 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism

Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Tourism acting chief financial officer Johan van der Walt has been served with a notice of suspension, the national marketing agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Board chairperson Thozamile Botha said Van der Walt had until Tuesday to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Daily Maverick reported that Van der Walt admitted to having links to an agency that was set to receive over R30 million from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.

Botha said preliminary investigations suggested Van der Walt did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing the sponsorship deal.

"In the general declarations, he indicated his links to those companies, but then as the details are being discussed obviously you expect him to say no, I can't participate in this particular issue because I have vested interests," he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice




