



JOHANNESBURG - SA Tourism acting chief financial officer Johan van der Walt has been served with a notice of suspension, the national marketing agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Board chairperson Thozamile Botha said Van der Walt had until Tuesday to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

Daily Maverick reported that Van der Walt admitted to having links to an agency that was set to receive over R30 million from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.

Botha said preliminary investigations suggested Van der Walt did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing the sponsorship deal.

"In the general declarations, he indicated his links to those companies, but then as the details are being discussed obviously you expect him to say no, I can't participate in this particular issue because I have vested interests," he said.

This article first appeared on EWN : SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice